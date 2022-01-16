Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $23.71

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GBNXF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 4,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

