Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$2.59

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.26. 2,134,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The business had revenue of C$105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 EPS for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

