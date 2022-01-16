Analysts Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Price Target at $26.20

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have commented on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

HOWL stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.