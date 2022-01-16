Analyzing Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.80 $57.60 million $0.85 24.62 PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 4.01 $3.85 million $0.72 21.38

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Columbia Financial and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 28.29% 8.83% 1.00% PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.24% 0.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats PDL Community Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

