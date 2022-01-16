Analyzing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) & Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Domo and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Expensify 0 1 5 0 2.83

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $99.40, indicating a potential upside of 119.77%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.37%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Expensify.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -36.14% N/A -42.81% Expensify N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domo and Expensify’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 7.02 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -16.10 Expensify $88.07 million 22.75 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Expensify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Summary

Domo beats Expensify on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

