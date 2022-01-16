Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Shares of Angel Pond stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Angel Pond has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.