Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.86) to GBX 2,960 ($40.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,500 ($47.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($43.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,230 ($43.84).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,306 ($44.88) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($47.63). The stock has a market cap of £44.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,951.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,939.85.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,297.37). Insiders have acquired 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067 in the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.