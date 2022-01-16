Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.21

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.21 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 145.80 ($1.98). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.94), with a volume of 460,958 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on APF shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a market capitalization of £305.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.12.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total value of £107,900 ($146,463.96). Also, insider Robert Stan bought 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,966.61). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

