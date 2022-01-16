Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 122.2% in December

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.