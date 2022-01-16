Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Anritsu stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Anritsu has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

