Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to 1,280.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,300.00 to 1,280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Antofagasta from 1,360.00 to 1,350.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.71.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.