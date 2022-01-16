Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,239.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,264.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANFGF shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from 1,300.00 to 1,280.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from 1,360.00 to 1,350.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

