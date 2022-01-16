AON (NYSE:AON) vs. Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aldel Financial and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AON 1 9 1 0 2.00

AON has a consensus target price of $303.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Given AON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A AON 7.58% 67.50% 7.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aldel Financial and AON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AON $11.07 billion 5.44 $1.97 billion $3.94 69.40

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Summary

AON beats Aldel Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldel Financial Company Profile

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions business includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions business comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions business consists of core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions business includes health and benefits brokerage and health care exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services business includes Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

