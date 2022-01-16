Apollon Limassol (APL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $221,025.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $686,673.92 and approximately $221,025.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00004868 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00210548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00447037 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00076334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

