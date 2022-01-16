AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Decreased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises about 2.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 185,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.