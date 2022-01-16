Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ APM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 1,690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

