ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.56 ($46.09).

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday.

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

