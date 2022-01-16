Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $118,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 131.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

