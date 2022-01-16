Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

