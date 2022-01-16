Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 9,054 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $146,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 86,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 29.0% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 99,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.