ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 367 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

