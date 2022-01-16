ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 901 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 126.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 95.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

