ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 5,892 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

