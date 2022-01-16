ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $525.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $616.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.06.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

