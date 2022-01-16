ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.10 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.