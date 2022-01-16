ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80.

