ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 82 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 185,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.