Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

