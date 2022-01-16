Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.