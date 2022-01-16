Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $35.75 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 1,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,427.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

