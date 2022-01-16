Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

