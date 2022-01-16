Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $44.72

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $48.00. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 48,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,588 over the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

