Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.