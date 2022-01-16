Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $890,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.50. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

