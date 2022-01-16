Auto Market Cap Reaches $29.41 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Auto has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $29.41 million and $2.40 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $554.87 or 0.01282585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

