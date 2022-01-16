Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

