AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $17.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $25.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $39.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $108.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $27.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $28.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $43.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $119.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $132.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,038.74.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,959.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,752.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.