B. Riley Weighs in on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CASH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

