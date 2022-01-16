Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.29 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.