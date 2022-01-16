Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 77.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 59.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 358,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 133,930 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 175.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 706,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 449,766 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

