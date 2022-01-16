Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.