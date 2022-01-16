Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

