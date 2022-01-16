BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $22,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after buying an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 218,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKU opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

