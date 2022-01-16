Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 3.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 6,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $976.14 million, a P/E ratio of 449.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 175.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 8,427.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Baozun by 56.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

