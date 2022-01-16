Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 3.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 6,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $976.14 million, a P/E ratio of 449.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 175.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 8,427.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Baozun by 56.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.