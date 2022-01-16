Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 36 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.71.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

