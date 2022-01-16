Barclays Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €46.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.