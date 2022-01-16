Barclays Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €46.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
