Barclays PLC Buys 129,354 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 99.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

