Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $390.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.