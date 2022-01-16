Barclays PLC Has $26.45 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

NYSE MHK opened at $170.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average is $185.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

