Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,696 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

